MONTAGUE — Montague routed Clare Saturday in a battle of unbeatens, 50-7, to advance to another battle of unbeatens at Muskegon Catholic next week.
The Wildcats, now 8-0, will face the Crusaders Friday at 7 p.m. at Catholic.
Montague dominated the game from the outset, scoring 23 unanswered points in the first quarter on touchdown runs by Drew Collins and Dylan Everett and a pass from Collins to Tugg Nichols. A high punt snap that led to a safety padded the Wildcats' lead at 23-0. Montague led 30-7 at halftime and cruised in the second half.
Collins had a big day for the Wildcats, passing for 120 yards and throwing for 110, with four total touchdowns. Dylan Everett added 86 yards rushing, and Rodney Brassfield caught a 94-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Andrew Kooi in the second half to lead Montague in receiving.
Izac Jarka had eight tackles, including six solo stops, and Brassfield and Sam Smith each had six.