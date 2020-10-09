MONTAGUE — Montague dispatched hapless Shelby Friday night on its homecoming night, 63-0.
The Wildcats had mercy on Shelby after an overwhelming first half that saw Montague (4-0, 4-0 West Michigan Conference) score touchdowns all eight times it had the ball. The Montague defense allowed only 27 offensive yards all night and picked off Tiger passes twice, both by Izac Jarka.
On offense, Montague did a lot of damage through the air, as Drew Collins went 10-of-16 for 199 yards and four touchdowns. Andrew Kooi rang up 102 yards of offense, catching two scores and running for another. Zach Nelson gained 61 yards on the ground and scored twice, and Sam Smith added 55 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Montague will next face rival Whitehall at home, in a game that could decide the WMC title.