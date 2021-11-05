REED CITY — A road game in hostile territory wasn’t enough to stop Montague football and senior quarterback Andrew Kool.
The Wildcats strolled into Reed City and held off the Coyotes, walking away with a 35-22 victory in the district finals. Montague secured its fifth consecutive district title with the win.
Montague (8-3) advanced to next week's regional finals game against either Lansing Catholic or Millington. The two teams played their district title game Saturday after the Beacon went to press.
The Montague offense started out by grinding through their opponents with a fierce run game led by senior running back Dylan Everett. Everett toted the ball on nearly every play, capping the initial drive of the game off with a short touchdown run to put his squad up 7-0.
Everett continued to put up big numbers throughout the game, ending up with 197 yards rushing on 29 carries. He scored twice, including delivering the final dagger to the Coyotes with a 23-yard touchdown run in the final minutes of the game.
However, for much of the game, it was Kooi’s arm that picked apart the Coyotes. Kooi connected with his receivers for three touchdowns in the first half, including one to sophomore Paul Olson to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Kooi went on to hit 7-of-14 throws for the game for 127 yards.
“Kooi played great in the first half and made some really big throws,” Montague head coach Justin Dennett said. “We had some big explosive passing plays that got us out to that lead.”
The Montague Wildcats’ offense continued its dominance for much of the first half, as Reed City forced only one punt. That punt – a 29-yard wobbler – gave the Coyotes the spark they needed, however, as the offense blasted off for a run of 36 yards. Sophomore Nick Wirgau would finish off the drive with a five-yard score.
The teams continued trading punches in the second quarter, heading to the half with Montague retaining a 14-point lead as the scoreboard read 28-14.
The Coyotes came out of the locker room with a bit more bite, as their run game wore out Montague’s defense. Reed City would take the first possession of the second half and capitalize with a touchdown run from sophomore Zach Erickson.
Things looked dire for the Wildcats in the second half, failing to move the ball on offense and extending their opponent's drives with three crucial encroachment penalties.
It was the defense that saved the day, however, as Montague forced three turnovers on downs late in the game – including a sack off the edge from blitzing senior Blake Daggy.
“We knew they were tough, physical runners,” Dennett said. “Our defensive line had to come out and play off the ball, fire off low. Actually, on one of the big fourth-down stops, our DB (Daggy) came off the corner and made the stop. Just a total team effort.”