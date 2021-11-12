MONTAGUE — It’s almost impossible to have two more different challenges than the Montague Wildcats faced last week and this week.
After a week spent preparing for and facing Reed City’s wing-T attack in the district final win last Friday, the Wildcats had to go in the complete opposite direction this week as they got set to take on Lansing Catholic’s throw-heavy spread offense in Saturday’s regional finals, played after the Beacon went to press.
Understandably, the ‘Cats didn’t pick everything up right away, but coach Justin Dennett said after Wednesday’s practice that things were moving in the right direction.
“It’s a different offense to try and prepare for, so we have a lot we’re throwing at the kids,” Dennett said. “(Tuesday) was a lot of new stuff, but (Wednesday) felt really good. It feels like we’re starting to get it. We feel like we’re in a good spot for Saturday.”
Montague will be hitting the road for the second straight week to take on the Cougars, the 2019 Division 5 state champions and semifinalists a year ago. It’s a high-octane matchup of powers. The Wildcats have fewer playoff points — hence the road game — and may be looked at as the underdogs in some quarters, which would be the first time in at least two years that’s been the case. However, to hear them tell it, that doesn’t change things one bit for the players.
“I don’t really think it affects too much,” Montague senior lineman Hayden McDonald said. “I think we always have the same hunger. Montague football has always been a really good program, and we’ve just been working really hard and are ready for this weekend.”
The Cougars will provide a major test for the Montague defense, not only because of the contrast in styles but because they’re very good at it. Quarterback Joey Baker has cleared 2,000 yards passing this season, and went over 200 yards in five of his team’s eight regular-season games. Most notably, though, Baker doesn’t turn the ball over; he has thrown only two interceptions in 10 games (against 24 touchdowns) and has completed nearly 60 percent of his passes.
The good news for Montague is, led by McDonald, it has a very strong defensive line. The Wildcats’ hope is that the front four can create pressure situations that might force Baker into a mistake.
“The defensive line has a really big job this week to pressure the quarterback, maybe make him make some mistakes throwing, and hopefully our secondary can make some plays and get some interceptions and we can come out with a win,” McDonald said.
The Wildcats’ secondary will likely be honed in on Alex Watters, easily the Cougars’ leading receiver. Watters had a huge 2020, leading the entire state in receiving yards with 866 in only eight games while scoring 13 times, and has been just as good this year, racking up 975 yards receiving, 219 yards rushing and 20 total touchdowns.
On offense, it will likely be business as usual for Montague. The Cougars’ defense has been solid but not impregnable, not allowing 30 points in any game this year but surrendering 20 or more four times. However, that side of the ball has been impressive in Catholic’s two playoff wins; the only touchdown it allowed against Durand in the first round was a punt return, and Millington only managed one touchdown against the Cougars in the district finals. The two opponents combined gained under 300 yards of offense.
“They have a lot of athletes over on that side of the ball too,” Dennett said. “It’s just going to come down to executing. Our offensive line’s playing a lot better and we’ve been running the ball really well. We think we’ll be OK on offense, but as always, it comes down to executing and taking care of the football.”
Montague will play on artificial turf for the first time this season, and practiced at Holton Thursday to get reacquainted with the surface. However, many of the Wildcats are familiar with turf after playing at Oakridge and in the state finals last season, so Dennett doesn’t expect that to be a big issue. In fact, with the athletes the ‘Cats have, it might be a boost.
For Montague’s senior class, a win would be doubly sweet because it would complete a four-year run of winning the regional title each season. For McDonald, any game could be the last for him playing for his dad Matt, an assistant coach for the Wildcats, so he’s soaking in every minute.
“Having him as a coach is awesome,” McDonald said. “He really taught me everything since I was growing up playing football. It’s awesome to have him as a coach in high school. Not many sons get to experience that.”