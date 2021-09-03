MUSKEGON — Montague took a bit to get going Thursday night, but the Wildcats' second-half dominance gave them the look of a team for whom last week's struggles were a one-off, routing North Muskegon 35-0 to open West Michigan Conference play.
The Wildcat defense was great all night, giving the offense the time it needed to work the kinks out. Montague got on the board early in the second quarter on a 44-yard touchdown run from Dylan Everett, who went on to have a huge night with 175 yards and two scores on the ground.
That was the only score of the first half, but Montague (1-1, 1-0 WMC) got in the end zone four more times, all in the final 15:15 of the game. The big one was a 22-yard pick-six by John Greiner that put the 'Cats ahead 21-0, coming right on the heels of a touchdown drive by the offense.
Everett pushed in another score early in the fourth quarter to secure the game, and Chase Gowell got in the end zone in the late stages of the fourth.
Colton Blankstrom also had a pick for the Wildcats and led the defense with five tackles.