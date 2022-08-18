MONTAGUE — Last season, Montague entered the schedule a massive question mark, with a first-time head coach and all-state stars departing. The Wildcats proved any chatter that they'd fall off was premature, winning a share of the West Michigan Conference title and claiming a district championship for the fifth straight season.
This season, coach Justin Dennett no longer has to answer first-timer questions, but the Wildcats again have to replace some great players. All-state lineman Hayden McDonald and top producers Andrew Kooi, Dylan Everett, Tugg Nichols and Colton Blankstrom are among the departures.
However, the players stepping into bigger roles have experience and are prepared. At quarterback, the Wildcats are rolling with Chase Gowell, who was last year's backup and started at the position for the JV. Gowell brings a dual threat to the position, and Dennett said the Wildcats will likely run him more than they did Kooi last season.
"This summer, you could tell through all the 7-on-7s that he got better and better," Dennett said. "His understanding of defenses and coverages grew a lot this summer, so he's doing well and improving each week."
Gowell is amped to bring his athleticism behind center after previously playing receiver and defensive back.
"You watch these clips of all these great high school quarterbacks and they can all run," Gowell said. "I have a chance to be able to use my legs and do some damage this year, and I'm really excited personally for that. I can't wait to be able to keep teams honest with my arm and be able to run when need be."
Joining Gowell in the backfield is Adam Baird, who will step in as the lead running back after Everett's 1,200-yard season last year. The sophomore Baird has sprinter speed as Everett did, so the hope is that there will be little drop-off at that spot. Senior Michael Moore will also see some carries.
Three starting linemen - Joel Booth, Silas Jancek and Joe Winkleman - are back to protect Gowell, which is music to his ears. Fellow starter Rodney Brassfield is being moved to tight end, so he'll do some blocking too.
"They're dogs," Gowell said with a grin. "They're ready to go. The experience has definitely been showing...They're taking a big responsibility from Hayden McDonald last year and they're stepping into that role as seniors and juniors, leaders on that line. They're going to be great this year."
At receiver, speedy veterans Owen Petersen and Izac Jarka anchor the group, but a pair of taller, physical receivers - Isaiah Atchison and Paul Olson - came up from the JV late last season and should be ready for plenty of targets too.
Dennett said numbers are up in the program, thanks largely to a big incoming freshman class, which bodes well for the future. Sixty players are in the program after last season ended with just over 40. That gets the Wildcats closer to an ideal scenario for Dennett, which would be minimal two-way players and fresher bodies at the end of games.
"We're trying to do our best to play guys one way, but obviously being a small school, that's tough," Dennett said. "A lot of them are still playing defense, like Izac and Owen are going to play a lot of defensive back for us. We're doing our best to have as many one-way guys as we can so we can stay fresh."
Montague's schedule changes as little as any of the WMC's teams with the new conference because it will face both Ravenna and North Muskegon from the small-school Rivers Division as well as its Lakes Division foes. The Wildcats also have a tough non-league tilt at Spring Lake to open the season.
Dennett said the new league will benefit his program with more playoff points, noting that every Lakes team is either Division 4 or 5. Most of the small-school teams were in Division 6 or 7.
With a lot of new faces and movement on the roster this year, Dennett said his team will have its best chance of success if it focuses on the little things.
"It's going to come down to our practice habits," Dennett said. "If we practice and have great effort every day, we'll reach the goals we have in place. It's just the daily habits we're working on and instilling. I don't think it's going to be about scheme or certain players in certain spots. It's just about effort."