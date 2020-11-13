Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy at times with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.