RAVENNA — Montague had another dominant performance of its own Friday at Ravenna, downing the Bulldogs 48-6.
The Wildcats (3-0, 3-0 West Michigan Conference), so overwhelming on the ground against Oakridge last week, took to the air Friday, and quarterback Drew Collins answered the call by completing 23-of-27 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown. Collins also ran for 81 yards and a pair of scores. Backup QB Andrew Kooi added 65 yards and a score through the air for good measure.
Sam Smith, stepping in for Dylan Everett, who will be sidelined a few weeks with an injury, ran for 33 yards and two touchdowns and also caught four passes for 32 yards.
The Wildcat defense was also impressive, allowing only 131 total yards and picking off two passes, one each by Smith and Izac Jarka.