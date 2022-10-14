Ludington Daily News writer Greg Gielczyk contributed to this story.
Montague's playoff hopes took a beating Friday night as the host Manistee Chippewas rang up over 400 yards rushing and beat the Wildcats, 50-20, in West Michigan Conference Lakes play.
Things went south quickly for Montague (3-5, 2-3 WMC Lakes), which fumbled the ball away on the first play from scrimmage and saw the Chips return it for a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion. The Wildcats would twice get the Manistee lead down to two points later in the first half, but would get no closer.
Adam Baird's touchdown run made the score 14-12 early in the second quarter before Manistee responded with consecutive touchdown drives. Another scoring drive to start the third quarter made it 36-12 and the Wildcats had too big a hill to climb.
Austin Cook scored Montague's final touchdown in the third quarter. Chase Gowell also had a touchdown throw to Kellan Francis.