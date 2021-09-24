MONTAGUE — Ravenna has a knack for pushing Montague at Townsend Athletic Complex, but the Wildcats were up to the challenge Friday night, making two massive goal-line stands that proved to be the difference in a 14-7 victory.
With the win, the Wildcats (4-1, 4-0 West Michigan Conference) set up a potential titanic clash with rival Whitehall in three weeks for the league title. Montague's only league game before then is against Shelby, while Whitehall's only league foe in that time is Hart.
The Bulldogs, which split the last two meetings with the Wildcats in Montague, both in 2019, took advantage of a Montague miscue to start the game, recovering a muffed punt on their first possession and scoring a touchdown. That was the last time Ravenna scored - but it certainly wasn't the last time it could have.
Montague responded to that Bulldog touchdown with a great drive, featuring a big third-down conversion run by Andrew Kooi, before Dylan Everett punched the ball in from a yard out, also on third down, to tie the score at seven.
The Wildcats effectively built the entire plane out of Everett Friday, handing him the ball seemingly every down. With the wind in their face much of the game, coach Justin Dennett said he didn't feel comfortable putting the ball in the air very much. Everett was up to the challenge right down to his team's final play, bulling for a first down to clinch the game.
"I wasn't counting (my carries)," Everett said with a laugh. "It was a little exhausting, but it was fun."
Ravenna took the ball all the way to the Montague two-yard line on its next drive, getting a third-and-19 conversion screen pass to Thomas McCullough and then a 45-yard run from him on the next play. However, the Montague defense stiffened and got the stop.
On top of that, Everett broke loose for a long run a couple of plays later, and Kooi hit Tugg Nichols for a 26-yard touchdown to cap a 98-yard drive.
Ravenna had another scoring chance to end the first half, picking off a pass and working to the three-yard line. But two passes fell incomplete and the clock ran out.
"Our defense buckled down when our back was against the wall," Dennett said. "We twice had some tough goal-line stands. We gave up some big plays before that, but once our backs were against the wall, we settled in and made some great plays. I was just really proud of our defense in those situations, and that's why we came out with the win."
Despite the various factors at play - a potential letdown from a dominant Oakridge win, the knowledge of the looming Whitehall game - the Wildcats never let the difficult situation get to them. Even when Montague fumbled the ball away at its own 22-yard line to start the third quarter, the defense again rose up, scooping up a lateral gone awry for Ravenna just two plays later to get the ball back. The Bulldogs never got closer to scoring than that the rest of the way.
"We were level-headed, even when things weren't going our way at first," Dennett said. "Nobody lost their emotion. Everyone stayed under control and did their job. They kept their cool and made their plays down the stretch."
It was the fourth straight terrific defensive performance for Montague, which has allowed just two touchdowns in the last four games.
"That was a tough game," Dennett said. "They played great. That's a really tough team. I'm just proud of our guys."