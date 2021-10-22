Montague got off to a rough start Friday night at Portland, and the Wildcats couldn't recover to get back into the game, falling to the Red Raiders 31-6.
Montague (6-3) committed a couple of early turnovers and put itself further in trouble with penalties, and the Red Raiders made the 'Cats pay with two early touchdowns.
"You can't do that against a good team like this," Montague coach Justin Dennett said. "That's a very good Portland team. We had some bright spots we can build on for the playoffs, (but) we just made too many mistakes."
The 'Cats got on the board early in the second quarter on a two-yard run by Andrew Kooi, cutting Portland's early lead to 14-6. However, Portland got in the end zone again just before halftime and held a commanding 21-6 lead.
Dennett said the Wildcat offense had some flashes of brilliance but weren't able to string them together often enough to score points.
"Overall, a lot to be encouraged about going into playoffs, (but we) just need to clean up the mistakes," Dennett said.