In August, when the MHSAA postponed football season to the spring over COVID-19 concerns, Montague coach Pat Collins was thrown for a loop.
Having learned that the R0 (pronounced 'are-naught', it's a measure of the transmission rate of a disease) of the coronavirus was a concern, Collins had thrown himself into getting more information on the concept. In the weeks leading up to the original announcement, he'd seen that the R0 of the disease was creeping downward, so when the season was postponed anyway, all that effort seemed like a waste.
That experience has informed the way the coach and his Wildcats' team have dealt with the latest postponement, which was announced just two days after Montague beat Muskegon Catholic for the district championship. Although the pause may yet be extended beyond this Tuesday, Dec. 8, that has not happened at press time.
However, this time, the 'Cats are more at peace with whatever happens. It probably helps that they've gotten to play nine games, and won them all.
"The first (pause) was harder, I think, because we hadn't done anything in terms of games," Collins said. "We all want to finish the season, and the kids want to try to get an opportunity to achieve their goal. We had an opportunity to play ball and do some great things, and they recognize that.
"If this is something that doesn't go, it is what it is, and we don't control that. But what we did control, we did as good a job as i could ever fathom...I can feel that pride. The work they did was proven, and that's the validation you want. We worked very hard for something and we wanted to show it. They've done that."
Should the pause be lifted, the Wildcats will play Montrose at home in the regional championship game on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. (The MHSAA released game times for all the regional games on Tuesday.) Collins said Montague and Montrose mutually agreed on the time, mostly for travel reasons for the visiting Rams.
"It also matches potential finals times, not that we're jumping the gun," Collins said. "With them being able to get there and back, that's what we anticipated they would want."
Obviously the Wildcats are not allowed to congregate as a team, so just as with the first shutdown, virtual communication has been key. Collins said the team communicates via Google Meet for a half hour or so a few times per week, and the players check in on each other as well. In addition to football-related activity, the team is staying on top of their academics as students continue to handle virtual learning.
The coaches largely trust the players to handle their business and stay sharp so that if the pause is lifted, preparation for the regional game can begin in earnest.
"As far as getting in shape, we've given them ideas of things they can do, but we can't control whether or not they do them," Collins said. "We think our guys are really committed. And with everything going on, exercise in general will make people feel a lot better right now."
And while the Wildcats' continued season rests ultimately rests in the hands of the state's Department of Health and Human Services, they're obviously doing their part to try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as well.
With all that said, while obviously each player is different, Collins said that as a whole the team is trying not to worry much about whether good or bad news comes down in the coming week regarding the season. The focus is on doing what they can do rather than worrying about the rest of the state.
"Our guys have been mature about it," Collins said. "They're still focused, but they're prepared for bad news, too. They've been through it enough now. We've worked through a lot of that mental part of it. It's a great teachable moment.
"That's how life is. You never know what's going to happen. You have to stand on your two feet. I feel good about this group of kids. I have all year, and really, before that. Their being able to stay on their feet in one of the most stressful times in history...I feel confident, regardless of outcome, they'll be fine."
The Wildcats want to win a championship, but even if, somehow, the football season never resumes, Collins said his team can and will be proud of what it did, on and off the field, to put together a 9-0 start and win a district title.
"It's not about the hardware," Collins said. "Kids and all of us talk about hardware. It's fun to talk about rings and trophies. (But) they're very mature, and they know that it's not all about hardware. Knowing how good you are in your heart is more important than hardware. They get that, and I can feel that from them."