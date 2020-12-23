Their gatherings were halted yet again this week by the MHSAA, but for a few days this week, at least, the Montague Wildcats were back on the field, and they were loving it.
The Wildcats took the field once again less than 48 hours after the MHSAA announced that fall sports tournaments would resume under a pilot testing program instituted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The MHSAA then announced Tuesday night that practices would have to halt once more as they awaited more information from the MDHHS regarding the testing protocols. Practices are expected to resume Dec. 30, but the scheduled Jan. 2 regional final game against Montrose will almost certainly move further back as a result.
However, despite all the hiccups, Montague coach Pat Collins said that he still believes completing the tournaments in the winter is a better idea than waiting until the early spring, as was widely believed to be inevitable when the MDHHS' pause on high school sports was extended into late December.
Beyond the obvious of the sooner, the better, Collins said concerns about weather in the early winter were unlikely to be assuaged by the usual early March temperatures in Michigan, and field conditions were likely to be better now than in a few months.
It's not like the Wildcats are strangers to cold games; in 2018 Montague won a regional finals game in a mud pit at Schoolcraft due to heavy snowfall the day before, and it's played in extremely cold temperatures in each of the past three postseasons.
"I'd say, guys, have you not watched football in December and January before?" Collins said. "We've all watched it for our whole lives. People play in it all the time. Why is high school any different than Lambeau when Green Bay is playing? We've played through snow, mud, when they have had to clear the field. We've played in temperatures so low that we've had heaters on the sidelines and the kids are freezing to death. Those happened in November, so what's the big difference in December?
"You talk about surfaces and weather, I'd say the spring would be a disaster. They can say it'll be so cold and the spring will be warmer, but, not necessarily. And the field conditions will be so bad that you'll wish you'd played in the winter. I'd rather have a frozen field than a mud fest."
It seemed like the Wildcats agreed as they gathered for practice this week. Senior Walker Martin said the team was "ecstatic" to get the news that it would return to action in January.
"We just showed up, and we're going to do everything the health department wants us to do, everything we can to make this season finish out," Martin said.
Montague's focus this week was less about playbooks or preparation for when Montrose comes to town for the regional game than about conditioning; they ran laps around the field during Tuesday's practice. The Wildcats did everything they could to maintain their physical fitness to play during the several weeks they were away from the field, but in this game, there's no substitute for getting out on the field in helmets and pads.
"There's a lot of physicality to the conditioning," Collins said. "In some sports, you just run, and your lungs and legs just have to be there. Your energy system is so much different when you're pushing on something. We've been doing a variety of that stuff just to get acclimated back to football."
Despite the long layoff, though, Collins said the coaches were pleasantly surprised at how little rust seemed to be on display, particularly from a mental perspective.
"We put some base stuff in (Monday) and expanded a little (Tuesday) to stuff that's a little more sophisticated," Collins said. "They didn't miss a beat, honestly. There were very few mistakes.
"We're not working on the opponent yet because we need to see where this team is. We're just going to work on us for a week and see where we're at. But after we did practice one, all the coaches were like, we don't look like we even had a week off. They were just not missing a beat. Everything was clicking, meshing together. The effort was great."
"We definitely haven't stopped studying the game over this break, that's for sure," Martin added. "We were just talking to the guys, and mentally, it felt like we were coming off a weekend. We haven't stopped mentally, and we're just going to keep progressing."
The Wildcats have had more than their share of success, and certainly so the past few years, where they've won West Michigan Conference, district and regional titles, and played in a state finals game two years ago. It's anyone's guess right now where this Wildcats' season will end up on that ladder, but however and whenever it ends, Collins believes the players that were part of this uncommon season will benefit from it in the long term.
"I feel like every year has been a chapter in a book, and it's a good book, a really good book," Collins said. "This chapter will be one of the best to read, because, win or lose, reach our goal or not, it's always about the process, and the process has been phenomenal... Without those difficult times, you don't have those teachable moments to work through those times and become a better person because of it. I think our guys have become better people, better men, because they've had to face adversity through this."
And whenever the Rams come to visit Montague, Martin said the Wildcats will certainly be ready, and he expects the visitors will be too.
"We're ready to get out there and show Montrose what we're made of, and I'm sure they're ready to play (us)," Martin said. "We're two really good teams, and that game should be a good one. It's long-awaited."