Montague's football program will host a golf scramble at Old Channel Trail Golf Course Aug. 7 to raise funds. Scheduled shotgun start is at 9 a.m., with registration beginning at 8.
The cost to play in the scramble is $300 per four-person team ($75 per player). The cost includes the day's golf, as well as a coffee and donut breakfast, snacks and lunch provided by The Chicken Coop. There will also be prize drawings and contests, and each player will be given a certificate good for a free 18-hole round at Old Channel Trail.
For more information on the scramble, contact Liz Holden at 327-9574 or by email at elizabethholden87@gmail.com.