Thursday's season opener was a heart-in-the-throat type of game for Montague, but junior Paul Olson played a huge role in making sure it ended well, making two huge plays late in a 20-17 Wildcats' win.
Olson picked off a Spring Lake pass late in the game and later snagged a pass from Chase Gowell and raced nearly 60 yards to the goal line on the Wildcats' final possession, setting up Adam Baird for a short touchdown plunge with just over two minutes to go.
The Lakers drove into field goal range in the final minute, but Carter Ball came up just short on a 49-yard attempt, preserving Montague's win.
"We knew they had a really good kicker, an unbelievable kicker, rated to go to college from what we heard," Montague coach Justin Dennett said. "We took a timeout to ice him. It was nerve-wracking."
Silas Jancek made a huge play for the Wildcat defense prior to Ball's field goal attempt, sacking Reid Grimmer for a nine-yard loss to make the attempt more difficult.
It took the Wildcats some time to get their offense going, unsurprising given how many new faces were at the skill positions, but luckily the defense played well early and special teams came up huge late in the first half. After Ball drilled a field goal to open the scoring with 5:42 to play before halftime, Owen Petersen returned the kickoff 88 yards to the house to put Montague ahead.
"Our offense started a little slow and that was kind of the spark we needed," Dennett said. "It was just a perfect kick return. He hit a crease and he was gone."
That was just the first of three straight touchdowns to end the half. Spring Lake scored with a minute to go in the second, and the Wildcats responded with a well-executed screen pass from Gowell to Baird that went for a 42-yard touchdown. That made it 14-10 'Cats at halftime.
Dennett said Gowell hung tough and played a solid game in his first varsity start at quarterback.
"Their defense was tough," Dennett said. "It was tough going for our offense all night. Chase made some really big throws when we needed them."
The second half reverted to the defensive battle that typified most of the game. A 70-yard scoring run by Alex Lee of the Lakers was the only score until Montague's clutch final drive.
"Our defense did a good job," Dennett said. "They had a good game plan out of halftime and hit us with a couple big runs, but we were able to hang on, make some adjustments and our guys stepped up late to make some big plays."