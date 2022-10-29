REED CITY — A few key missed opportunities kept Montague from pulling an upset Friday night at Reed City, and the Wildcats lost a 44-15 decision in pre-district action.

The Wildcats (3-7) got the ball early in the fourth quarter, down 30-15, after making a fourth-down stop in their own territory. At that point they had a chance, if they could score reasonably quickly, to get in position to pull a monster upset in week one of the postseason. A fourth-down stop stonewalled the ensuing drive, though, and the Coyotes put the game away from there.

“We made a couple stops and weren’t able to take advantage,” Montague coach Justin Dennett said. “There were times the defense made a couple stops but we were just a little too inconsistent. But that’s a really good football team and they run their offense really well. One guy not disciplined or out of position, (and you’re in trouble). They were able to gash us a little bit at times.

“Offensively we did some nice things in the second half. It was just too little too late.”

Reed City’s wing-T offense demands near-perfection from an opposing defense, as you can never be totally sure who’s getting the ball. It is as mentally draining as it is physically draining to go against it, which is saying something as the Coyotes effectively try to batter opponents into submission with runs up the gut.

Montague forced a turnover on Reed City’s first drive, but the next four resulted in touchdowns, and the Wildcats faced a 30-8 deficit at the end of that scoring explosion. A 55-yard touchdown run by Adam Baird being called back for holding was a big blow to the Wildcats during that span.

The first three of those four Reed City scores came on one-yard rushes, but the Coyotes got into position with key third-down conversions, and a couple of times making it on fourth down.

“Any time we got in those third-and-long situations, they seemed to find a way to make something happen and get out of there,” Dennett said. “Against a good football team like that, you’ve got to be able to get off the field and we weren’t able to do that tonight.”

The Wildcats did show some gumption late in the game to get back in it. Quarterback Chase Gowell had a couple of key completions to DaCarri Williams to set up touchdowns, and Owen Petersen also had a big catch. Paul Olson’s end around from a yard out made it 30-15 late in the third quarter.

Montague’s sideline even got into it at that point as the Wildcat defense came up with a stop. Dennett said the team had a great week of practice and came into the game sharp and confident.

“We felt really good about our offense going in and we just didn’t really make the plays we thought we would early,” Dennett said. “It was a good week, but that’s a tough football team and, you know, we didn’t make the plays when we needed to.”

The Wildcats will certainly miss the contributions of several key seniors, among them Rodney Brassfield, Izac Jarka, Silas Jancek, Williams, Gowell and Petersen. As they turn the page to 2023, Dennett said off-season work and team building will be key to more success.

“We just need to come together this offseason a little more,” Dennett said. “This group did put in a lot of work, for sure, but I think we can just get a little tighter as a group and spend more time in the weight room together. Things like that really help build for next year.”