MONTAGUE — Senior Emma Peterson emerged from the locker room with a hard hat under her right arm after Montague's 34-22 district semifinal win over Fremont Wednesday, the award given to the hardest-working Wildcat in a game.
It was hard to argue the pick after Peterson got to the free throw line early and often, making 10-of-15 attempts and setting the tone for another strong Wildcat effort defensively.
"Everyone's excited for whoever gets the hard hat every single time," Peterson said. "It's just a lot of fun when everyone's on the same page."
A quick start set Montague (16-7) on the path to victory Wednesday. Peterson scored seven first-quarter points, including drilling a long three-pointer in response to a Packer trey, to give the 'Cats a 14-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. Montague's offense was less effective the rest of the game, but its defense, as it so often does, more than made up for it. In the third quarter in particular, Montague terrorized the Fremont backcourt and forced several turnovers, some of which turned into easy buckets.
"It's hard to score on us," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "We hang our hat on defense. If you're going to score on us, you're going to earn it."
Fremont didn't earn much until a quick fourth-quarter burst brought the Packers back to within eight points. Montague never panicked, though, even as its offense struggled to score. The Wildcats didn't score a point in the quarter until Peterson hit a free throw with 2:37 to play, but because of their defensive effort, they still led by nine after that charity shot.
"My main thing is just trying to stay calm, especially in big games like this," Peterson said. "The time is running down and you just have to stay calm, keep your teammates calm, and I think that's how we were able to come out with it tonight.
Both regular-season matchups between the teams were close and defensive-minded, but the 'Cats had it fresh in their mind what could happen if they didn't play well. Fremont knocked off Montague in February one game after the latter handed Ludington its only conference loss of the season.
"I just think matching their energy was big tonight," Thaler said. "We came and watched them play against Newaygo (in Monday's pre-district game), and I thought that they had a lot of energy in that game. I just told our team they're going to come ready to play...We needed to play a nice solid all-around 32-minute game to take it home tonight."
Another one will likely be necessary to deliver a district finals win over Whitehall Friday, especially in what should be a jam-packed and loud gym. The two rivals always make for a raucous atmosphere.
"The atmosphere, I can imagine, is going to be off the charts," Thaler said. "It's just coming ready to play and getting the girls ready and putting them in situations where they're going to succeed."
FREMONT (22) Clemence 1 0-0 2, Hansen 3 1-2 7, Bennett 2 2-2 7, Vandenberg 2 1-2 6. Totals 8 4-6 22.
MONTAGUE (34) E. Peterson 2 10-15 15, Schwarz 1 0-0 2, B. Johnson 1 0-0 3, King 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 1-2 1, Bultema 1 1-4 3, Pranger 1 2-5 4, Cedarquist 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 14-26 34.
Fremont....... 5 7 4 6 — 22
Montague....14 4 11 5 — 34
Three-point goals — Fremont 2 (Bennett, Vandenberg), Montague 2 (E. Peterson, B. Johnson). Total fouls — Fremont 20, Montague 13.