MONTAGUE — Montague elbowed its way back into the West Michigan Conference Lakes race Thursday, using outstanding defense to shut down Ludington and earn a 28-21 win.

The Wildcats handed Ludington its first league defeat and moved within a game of first place with the win. Each team has three conference games left to play.

"They've got three girls that are over six feet tall, and that's a hard task to ask your girls to defend," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "We just played a 2-3, just packed it in as much as we could, and then obviously, just not letting them in the paint. We just said, 'You know what? If you're going to beat us, beat us from the outside.'"

The Orioles couldn't do that, hitting only two three-pointers in the game. The teams traded the lead several times in the second quarter, but by halftime the Wildcats (10-6, 7-2 WMC Lakes) were ahead for good, 19-16.

Montague locked down on defense even more in the second half, allowing only five points, all by Ludington star Keelyn Laird. Montague didn't score much in the third quarter either, but when Addison Pranger drilled a three-pointer coming out of a timeout, the 'Cats went up by seven, and they were never threatened again.

Haylee Schwarz led an impressive inside defensive effort against Laird and was Montague's top scorer with nine points. She also grabbed 11 rebounds, one of the biggest of which came when she chased down her own missed free throw in the fourth quarter and enabled her team to run some more clock.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team," Schwarz said. "Our defense was on point. We ran our offense well. It means so much because they're undefeated in our conference and the fact that we beat them, I feel like, shows a lot of potential for our team."

It didn't take long for it to become clear this game would not look like the teams' meeting in Ludington in December, when the 'Cats, ravaged by both injury and illness, had to bring up JV players just to fill a roster and took a lopsided defeat. The team postponed a game just a few days later because it was so shorthanded.

With the roster back to where it needs to be Thursday, Montague played with great energy, causing havoc on defense. Its 2-3 zone flummoxed the Orioles at times. In addition to missing shots, they also committed some unforced turnovers as they struggled to figure out how to attack the zone.

The 'Cats have essentially reinvented themselves on the fly. With Kendall Osborne, Montague was an athletic, defensively-focused team but it could also put up big numbers on offense. Without her, the team's ability to score points has been compromised - but its defensive play hasn't.

Montague was well-prepared for such a reinvention; Thaler has handed out a hard hat to the Wildcat who's best exemplified a blue-collar quality since his first game as head coach. Taking it to another level, by necessity, has been a natural fit.

"I think the big thing for us is that when you play us, you're going to expect to get guarded," Thaler said. "Defense wins you games. You're not necessarily going to have the best offense every night, but you've got to lock in and play defense every night.

"I feel like when Kendall went hurt, everyone kind of wrote us off, like, 'They don't have Kendall, they've just got to pack it in and go home.' No, we're going to go back to work...That's what we've done since December."

LUDINGTON (21) Kline 1 0-0 3, Jeruzal 1 0-0 3, Mesyar 0 0-1 0, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Laird 6 1-1 13. Totals 9 1-2 21.

MONTAGUE (28) E. Peterson 1 3-5 6, Schwarz 4 1-3 9, B. Johnson 0 1-2 1, King 1 0-0 2, Bultema 2 0-0 4, Pranger 2 1-3 6. Totals 10 6-13 28.

Ludington....7 9 2 3 — 21

Montague....9 10 7 2 — 28

Three-point goals — Ludington 2 (Kline, Jeruzal), Montague 2 (E. Peterson, Pranger). Total fouls — Ludington 16, Montague 11. Technical foul — Ludington bench. JV score — Ludington 39, Montague 31.