Montague came out strong to open the second half to make the difference in Tuesday's 45-35 West Michigan Conference Lakes win at Manistee.
The Wildcats (6-3, 4-1 WMC Lakes) led by only three at halftime, but outscored Manistee 13-7 in the third quarter to build up a 30-21 edge that held up the rest of the game.
"Nice road win for us," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "We still have yet to put together a solid 4 quarters of play. We see glimpses of greatness and still need to fine-tune some areas where we need more discipline."
Haylee Schwarz led Montague with 11 points and had seven rebounds. Addison Pranger and Ella King had eight points each, and Pranger also pulled in eight boards.