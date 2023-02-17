Montague defeated Manistee Thursday night, 57-38, to move into a second-place tie with Oakridge in the West Michigan Conference Lakes.
The two teams will play next week to determine who finishes second to Ludington.
Montague (13-7, 8-3 WMC Lakes) had a strong and balanced offensive effort in the win. Addison Pranger led the 'Cats with 13 points and eight rebounds, and Braylyn Bultem had 11 points. Lauren Smith chipped in 10 points.
Ella King led the Wildcat defense with nine steals and grabbed six rebounds. Emma Peterson had six assists.