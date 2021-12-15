A dominant start and finish for Montague keyed the Wildcats to a 55-27 victory over Whitehall Tuesday, Dec. 14.
A steady offensive attack from Montague sophomore Kendall Osborne (five first-quarter points) and senior Claire Meacham (six first-quarter points) put the Wildcats up 16-6 at the end of the first quarter. Pair that with an abysmal 40 percent clip from the free-throw line for the Vikings, and Montague looked solid.
Momentum shifted towards Whitehall in the second quarter however, as senior Charley Klint led her squad on an 8-0 run. Klint was the largest bright spot on the night for the Vikes, finishing with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Montague finally got on the board as Meacham connected on back-to-back shots within the final minute to keep the Wildcats in front 20-16 heading into half.
Montague head coach Nick Thaler was confident in his team, making adjustments at the break to keep his defense on top of the Vikings.
“We talked about being aggressive and going to the basket,” Thaler said. “We gave up only four field goals and one three-point bucket to a pretty good Whitehall team. We preach defense and we like to hang our hat on that.”
The third quarter was slow-moving, with each team leaving plenty of points on the board. Both teams shot under 35 percent from the free-throw line in the third quarter.
“It’s just confidence, you’ve got to be able to go to the line and knock down your shots,” Thaler said. “They call them free throws for a reason. We have to take a better approach.”
Osborne stormed the Wildcats back in the fourth, putting up 10 points to propel her team to victory. Osbourne finished the night with 15 points.
“Everyone knows [Osborne] is going to get her buckets, she’s a great player,” Thaler said. “She’s done a great job at getting everyone else involved. This is by far her best game of the year.”
Montague now moves to 4-1 on the year and will next travel to North Muskegon to take on the Norsemen Friday, Dec. 17.
Whitehall falls below .500 with the loss and currently sits at 2-3 with a tough home matchup with the Hart Pirates up next.