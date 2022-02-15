Montague closed both halves strong Monday night to score a 51-29 win over Manistee in a meeting of future West Michigan Conference foes.

The Wildcats (14-3) started slow Monday, but dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Chippewas 19-6 to take a 27-13 lead. The second half unfolded similarly, with Montague rolling through the fourth quarter with an 18-6 scoring margin.

Haylee Schwarz led three Wildcats in double figures with 14 points. Kendall Osborne had 13 points and seven assists, and Emma Dyer added 10 points.

