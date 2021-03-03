MONTAGUE — After a first-half defensive struggle, Montague decided to open it up in the third quarter Wednesday night against Hart, and the results were spectacular in a 42-25 Wildcats' win.
The pace of the second half was immediately and noticeably different from the 14-11 battle that comprised the first half, as Montague (8-0, 8-0 West Michigan Conference) ripped off a quick eight points to start the third quarter. The Wildcat defense was remarkable, and equally impressive was the team's dominance in the paint; all but three of Montague's 19 third-quarter points came from forwards. Montague made a good Hart defense look ordinary for eight minutes.
"We wanted to stop calling sets and wanted to just go," Montague coach Cody Kater said. "In the first quarter, we were having long rebounds, getting rebounds, outletting it, and slowing it down. They were picking us up at three-quarter court and slowing us down and they did a good job of that. Finally, in the third quarter, we were able to get the offense rolling. Girls were stepping into shots and hitting threes, and in a game like that against a tough defense, that helps a lot too."
On defense, the 'Cats focused on Hart sar Jayd Hovey. Hovey had 13 points, but had to work hard for them, and the defensive swarm kept her from passing off to open teammates.
By comparison, Montague, which was led by 11 points from Braquelle Osborne (as well as four assists and four steals), knows it has more weapons than an opponent can hope to lock down.
"We definitely knew we had to shut down one player, but we knew if they tried to shut down one player on our team, we have four other people that can also score," Osborne said. "I think that helps a lot."
Osborne hit two big three-pointers in the first half while the Wildcats were struggling on offense, but that's kind of her thing against Hart. She drilled key treys late in each of the last two meetings against the Pirates.
Claire Meacham came off the bench and had eight points and eight rebounds, and Kater said her performance was no accident.
"We challenged her on Friday night, and she came in on her off time on Monday, on her off time on Tuesday, and on her off time today before the game just to work and get shots up," Kater said. "That was honestly the X factor, having that type of mentality."
With the win, Montague essentially locked up the unofficial WMC championship; the 'Cats hold a two-game lead over the Hart team they just swept. But their goals are simultaneously higher (they want the district title that eluded them last year) and yet also simpler.
"We're just looking to grow," Kater said. "I know it's really cliche, but we've been talking about that since quarantine. Every single day, when we compete, it's me versus me. 'I just want to get better than I was the day before.' Our girls are working hard. They're watching a lot of film on their own. It's awesome to watch that progression in their head. When things don't go their way, they want to watch more film rather than stay away from it.
"I think last year, everything was brand new. This year, they're starting to have higher expectations and be able to act on those high expectations with preparation."
HART (25) Noggle 1 0-0 2, Copenhaver 1 0-0 2, VanAgtmael 1 0-1 3, Hovey 6 0-1 13, Williamson 2 1-4 5. Totals 11 1-6 25.
MONTAGUE (42) Zamojcin 2 2-2 6, Dyer 1 0-0 2, Hall 1 0-0 2, B. Osborne 3 2-3 11, Flynn 1 0-0 3, K. Osborne 1 1-2 4, C. Meacham 4 0-3 8, Koetje 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 5-10 42.
Hart.............4 7 7 7 — 25
Montague....7 7 19 9 — 42
Three-point goals — Hart 2 (VanAgtmael, Hovey), Montague 5 (B. Osborne 3, Flynn, K. Osborne). Total fouls — Hart 14, Montague 17. JV score — Hart 35, Montague 27.