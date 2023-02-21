MONTAGUE — Montague sputtered early on its senior night Monday, but the Wildcats played as dominant a final three quarters as they have all season, closing out a 52-21 win over Shelby.

The 'Cats (14-7) outscored Shelby 39-8 in the final three quarters, including shutting out the Tigers in the second. Consecutive three-pointers by Kennedy Johnson and Emma Peterson in the final minute of the second quarter broke the game open.

"For a senior night, it's just settling down a little bit emotionally, changing your mindset," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "That makes a big difference. You kind of saw that. I just told the girls to settle down, let the game come to them. From the second quarter on, we played really well defensively."

Shelby scored the game's first five points and managed to keep the game tied at 13 after one quarter. Neither team scored much early in the second quarter - Montague had a 6-0 run that lasted five minutes - but the quick-strike treys at the end of the quarter gave the 'Cats significant cushion.

Using their size advantage to great effect in the final three quarters, the Wildcat guards made life miserable for their Shelby counterparts, and many live-ball turnovers sparked easy baskets.

"When we're guarding like that, it's fun to watch," Thaler said. "We can create a lot of turnovers. It's something that's been kind of building. We've just put in a couple different new things defensively, and it's been fun to see that kind of morph as the season has changed because our team has changed so much."

It's not always been the smoothest of sailing for Montague's offense, but things are made much easier when the Wildcats are able to get out on fast breaks and play with pace. It was a recipe that helped Montague beat Ludington - still the Orioles' only league loss - and has the team confident in itself headed into the district tournament, where Montague is the #2 seed.

"We're figuring it out at the right time, which is a good thing for us to see," Thaler said. "Offensively we're starting to come along too, and you're seeing that with how teams are playing us."

Ella King led the Wildcats with 12 points, and Amanda Cedarquist and Braylyn Bultema each added 10. Cedarquist grabbed eight rebounds.