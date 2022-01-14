Montague completely shut down Ravenna Friday night in West Michigan Conference action, allowing only two points in each of the first three quarters of a 37-14 win.
The Wildcat defense forced 24 turnovers in the game, never allowing Ravenna to get comfortable. Montague (6-2, 5-1 WMC) cruised to the win behind 12 points from Claire Meacham.
Kendall Osborne led the defense with eight steals and she also had eight points.
"Good bounce-back win," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "Everyone contributed to a great team win for us."