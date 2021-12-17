Montague's defense dominated Friday night at North Muskegon, carrying the Wildcats to a 48-19 victory.
The Wildcats (5-1, 4-0 West Michigan Conference) blanked North Muskegon in the first quarter and allowed only five points in the opening half, building a 19-point lead. Montague continued to pull away from there.
Kendall Osborne led the team with 10 points and seven rebounds, and Maddie Meacham added eight boards and seven points. Ana Trevino chipped in eight boards and seven points as well.
"Great win and start for our program heading into the break," Montague coach Nick Thaler said.