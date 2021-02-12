SHELBY — Montague was one of the last teams to get its season going, not playing until Friday. The Wildcats demonstrated how hungry they were to start by playing great basketball on both ends of the court and dominating Shelby, 57-24.
Everything was working for Montague Friday, but particularly three-point shooting. The Wildcats knocked down 10 three-pointers in the game, nine of them from veteran guards Braquelle Osborne and Emma Flynn, who combined for 30 points total. They were equally good on defense, shutting down a quick and athletic Shelby team’s offense.
“I think our girls came out here and they’re hungry,” Montague coach Cody Kater said. “They’ve been doing a lot of things by themselves, because of COVID and because of (my coaching) football. It shows the ownership and accountability they took during that time, to come out here and watch that work for them. That’s good feedback for them. I’m hoping that trend continues.”
Fast starts to both the second and third quarters got the Wildcats rolling. Osborne and Flynn each drilled a trey early in the second, part of an 8-0 Wildcats’ run, and after Montague took a 29-10 halftime lead, six quick points to start the third made the ‘Cats even more comfortable.
“We’ve got shooters that have been in the gym, probably since last year, working out, lifting in weight training class,” Kater said. “We left some buckets out there, I think, too. There are a couple of them that are better shooters than they showed tonight, and there are a couple that really showed they’ve been working on their stroke and their confidence. It was nice to see the ball go in early.”
On defense, Montague forced Shelby into quick decisions, which led to 17 turnovers and many rushed shots. Ally Hall was a force on defense, with 12 rebounds to go with her 10 points.
Kater credited the team’s non-contact work for those results, while making clear they weren’t satisfied with Friday’s performance, either.
“All that stuff we were working with on cones and on air, they were finally able to do with a person (this week), and they were connecting the dots extremely quickly, and I think that showed tonight,” Kater said. “To actually see it for four quarters was nice, but there’s definitely some things we need to improve upon on the defensive end.”
The Wildcats did it all without veteran starter Andie Zamojcin, who was unavailable Friday and is expected back for the next game. Her spot in the starting lineup went to freshman Kendall Osborne, Braquelle’s sister. Osborne had just three points, but certainly didn’t look out of place on the court, bringing height and athleticism to a team already blessed with a good deal of both.
“She’s a great practice player, completely unselfish,” Kater said. “Her character is unreal, every day in practice, on the court and off the court. She just needs to see the ball go in early, and she could dominate this league the next four years, counting this year, with her athletic ability, her savviness and her understanding of the game.”
Montague entered the season with high expectations after returning the bulk of last year’s conference championship squad, and Friday’s result did nothing to tame those high hopes. Kater said his team’s performance should inspire them to work even harder, knowing the output it’s capable of. The Wildcats will face the presumed top contender for their league crown, Hart, next week.
“For us to be focusing on that through the whole quarantine and for the last two months, and for them to get the feedback that they got tonight, I think will help them understand the importance of that preparation during that process, so they can get the result they want,” Kater said. “Ultimately, our result is ‘no regrets’. We don’t really worry about the scoreboard, but it’s nice to come out on top.”
MONTAGUE (57) Stark 1 0-1 2, Hall 5 0-0 10, B. Osborne 5 1-2 16, Flynn 4 2-2 14, Metcalf 0 1-2 1, K. Osborne 1 0-0 3, C. Meacham 2 10-4 5, Koetje 2 2-2 6. Totals 20 7-13 57.
SHELBY (24) L. Brown 1 0-0 2, Schultz 1 0-2 2, Klotz 2 0-0 4, Weirich 2 0-2 4, Olmstead 3 0-0 6, Zoulek 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 0-4 24.
Montague....14 15 18 10 — 57
Shelby......... 6 4 6 8 — 24
Three-point goals — Montague 10 (B. Osborne 5, Flynn 4, K. Osborne). Total fouls — Montague 8, Shelby 12. JV score — Montague 41, Shelby 20.