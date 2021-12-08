Montague couldn't hold a late lead Tuesday night against Spring Lake, and as a result the Wildcats dropped their first regular-season game since February 2020, 42-41.
The Wildcats (2-1) were up double digits in the fourth quarter and still held a six-point edge with four minutes to play, but some untimely turnovers helped the Lakers come back.
Spring Lake's Brooke Bolthouse hit a three-pointer to cut Montague's lead to 41-40 late, and after a turnover the Lakers scored a go-ahead layup. Montague got a decent shot off in the final seconds but didn't convert.
"We really did not value time and possession along with securing the basketball," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "These types of situations are exactly what we need. During every season you are going to have some type of adversity. How we respond and learn in these situations will only help us going forward."
Maddie Meacham had a double-double for the Wildcats, with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Dyer scored eight points and Claire Meacham added seven, with 12 boards.