Montague surrendered the last seven points of Tuesday night's game at Mason County Central, taking a frustrating 39-32 defeat.
The Wildcats (9-6) had tied the game on consecutive baskets to earn a 32-32 tie, but MCC put away the game with tough rebounding on the inside.
Emma Peterson led Montague with nine points, and Britta Johnson added eight. MCC's Wren Nelson had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
MONTAGUE (32) E. Peterson 3 2-4 9, Schwarz 1 0-5 2, Johnson 3 0-0 8, A. Peterson 0 1-2 1, King 1 0-0 2, Bultema 1 0-0 2, Pranger 2 1-2 6, Cederquist 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-13 32.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (39) Banks 3 4-4 10, Weinert 3 0-0 7, Hradel 1 1-2 3, McKay 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 0-0 4, Nelson 4 3-4 11, Mast 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-10 39.
Montague....3 13 7 7 — 32
Mason Co....6 13 911 — 39
Three-point goals — Montague 4 (E. Peterson, Johnson 2, Pranger), Mason Co. Central 1 (Weinert). Total fouls — Montague 8, Mason Co. Central 12.