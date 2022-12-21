Montague put up a strong defensive effort Tuesday night against Division 1 Mona Shores before losing 35-29.
The Wildcats (3-3) trailed 21-13 at halftime and kept the margin close the remainder of the game.
"This was a much better effort tonight," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "Still coming off being sick."
Montague was heavily shorthanded in its previous game at Ludington due to sickness and postponed a game against Fremont for the same reason.
Ella King led Montague with nine points and Addison Pranger had eight. Haylee Schwarz grabbed seven rebounds.