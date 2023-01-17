Montague and Fruitport slugged it out in a low-scoring battle Monday night, but Montague was able to come away with a 25-17 win.
The Wildcats (7-4) allowed only seven first-half points, allowing them to build an eight-point halftime lead that stood up the rest of the way.
"Just have to put one foot in front of the other, smile and keep going," Montague coach Nick Thaler said of the win.
Emma Peterson and Braylyn Bultema each had six points for Montague. Bultema had eight rebounds and Peterson had five steals.