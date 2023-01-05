Montague went past the final buzzer Wednesday night to earn a dramatic 42-41 victory over Grant.
Haylee Schwarz had the winning point in the game, hitting a free throw after being fouled at the buzzer.
The Wildcats (4-3) dominated the first half, leading 27-14 at halftime, before holding off a charge from Grant in the second.
"This was our first game in 14 days, so I was a little worried about what our energy level would be like after having some cancellations," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "The girls executed our game plan perfectly in the first half. We played some great team ball and it was awesome seeing the group fly around defensively."
Julie Ashbaugh, who already had tormented Whitehall this season in a 31-point effort, was a focus of the Montague defense. Thaler was impressed with the way his players made things more difficult for the Tiger star.
"She is a threat anytime she has the ball," Thaler said. "Ashbaugh can really go."
Emma Peterson had 12 points for the 'Cats, and Schwarz ended with 11, along with eight rebounds.