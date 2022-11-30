Montague easily defeated Comstock Park Tuesday night in its season opener, 54-24.
The Wildcats got off to a quick start, outscoring the Panthers 14-2 in the opening quarter. Montague played strong defense throughout the game and cruised to the win.
"It is always interesting entering game one," Wildcats' coach Nick Thaler said. "We were focused defensively and took advantage on that end of the floor. We still have a great deal to work on, but overall I am pleased with how we started."
Three Montague players reached double figures in scoring, led by Kendall Osborne, who was all over the court. She racked up 14 points, eight rebounds, six steals and three assists to lead the team in all four categories. Emma Peterson added 13 points and Braylyn Bultema chipped in 10.