Montague struggled to put away a one-win Fremont squad on the road Monday night, but did come away with a 48-38 win.
The Wildcats (7-2) outscored Fremont in every quarter, but never by more than four points.
"Ugly play from us tonight," Wildcats' coach Nick Thaler said. "I was disappointed in our sense of urgency. We need to learn that we can't skip steps. "Every team goes through these segments of the season where things get a bit loose from time to time. Every night is an opportunity and we need to start relishing these moments."
Kendall Osborne nearly came up with a triple-double in the win, with a team-high 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Haylee Schwarz scored 10 points and Emma Peterson added eight.