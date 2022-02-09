Montague locked down on defense Tuesday night and defeated West Michigan Conference foe North Muskegon 47-24.
The Wildcats (12-3, 9-1 WMC) blanked North Muskegon 15-0 in the second quarter to take control of the game and take a 27-7 halftime lead.
It was a fitting way to celebrate senior night as the Wildcats honored Claire Meacham, Emma Dyer and Emma Peterson. Dyer responded by leading the team in scoring with 10 points. Kendall Osborne and Maddie Meacham each added nine points, and Osborne also had five assists, five rebounds and five steals.
"We wanted to send them off the right way and I believe we did that," Montague coach Nick Thaler said of his senior trio. "Proud coach tonight to be able to send off this group of seniors the way we did. The team couldn't be luckier to have a group like that to look up to."