Montague scored a nice win over Western Michigan Christian Friday night, 54-30, improving to 11-7 on the season.
The Wildcats got a balanced scoring effort led by Braylyn Bultema and Haylee Schwarz, who each had 12 points. Amanda Cederquist had eight points and pulled in 11 rebounds.
Montague slammed the door on the game in the fourth quarter, outscoring WMC 15-4 in that span.
"We wanted to get back to defending our yard and adding in some new things defensively," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "I thought our communication was better and we had more activity than what we have been seeing."