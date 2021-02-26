MONTAGUE — Montague was overwhelming defensively Friday night against Oakridge, allowing only five field goals in a 44-20 home win over the Eagles.
The Wildcats again raced out to a huge early lead, going into the locker room at halftime with a 29-11 advantage and cruising from there.
Braquelle Osborne led the Wildcats (7-0, 7-0 West Michigan Conference) with 13 points, as well as five assists and four steals. Ally Hall added 10 points, and Andie Zamojcin had nine.
OAKRIDGE (20) Lane 1 0-0 2, Blackburn 0 2-4 2, Lowry 1 8-9 10, Ruel 2 0-0 4, Jozsa 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 10-13 20.
MONTAGUE (44) Zamojcin 4 0-0 9, Dyer 0 0-2 0, Hall 4 2-2 10, B. Osborne 6 0-0 13, Flynn 1 0-0 3, K. Osborne 2 0-0 5, Koetje 2 0-4 4. Totals 19 2-8 44.
Oakridge..... 9 2 4 5 — 20
Montague....18 11 7 8 — 44
Three-point goals — Montague 4 (Zamojcin, B. Osborne, Flynn, K. Osborne). Total fouls — Oakridge 11, Montague 14. JV score — Montague 49, Oakridge 10.