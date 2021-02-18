HART — Montague's Andie Zamojcin wasted no time making her presence felt Thursday.
After missing the first game of the season last week and not being a major factor in the second, Zamojcin ripped off eight first-quarter points on the way to a game-high 21, and the Wildcats outfought Hart 44-37 in another trademark slugfest between the teams.
Zamojcin, who said she was out due to COVID-19 contact tracing, said being out was difficult and that she wasn't sure how her body would react Thursday, but things obviously went well.
"It wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be," Zamojcin said. "It was a bit of a challenge getting warmed up, but once I was warmed up, it came pretty naturally and easily. The adrenaline helps."
Montague coach Cody Kater said that given all the work Zamojcin has put in over the off-season, he wasn't surprised at her big game, but he was impressed.
"She knew this was a rebound, answer game," Kater said. "She's an inside player, but she's kind of undersized, so she's been working hard on being able to dribble-drive. She was in attack mode right away. She saw the ball go in off that first set and it was game on."
Wildcats' guard Braquelle Osborne had the game's biggest shot, though, knocking down a three-pointer with three minutes to go to extend a one-point Montague lead to four. It was her only field goal of the game, and the 'Cats were never threatened again.
It wasn't quite as big as her conference-winning trey in triple overtime from the last meeting between the teams in February 2020, but it evoked memories of it.
"Those (Hart) girls doubled off her, and she was kind of lost in the corner, and we work on that shot often, that rub right there, kind of reposition ourselves and line it up," Kater said. "She missed one earlier...in the first half, and to come back, be cold-blooded and be able to stroke it is just a sign of her hard work and confidence in herself."
Ally Hall led the 'Cats with seven rebounds, and Osborne had four assists.
MONTAGUE (44) Zamojcin 7 7-8 21, Hall 2 0-0 4, B. Osborne 1 1-3 4, Flynn 1 0-0 3, K. Osborne 2 0-0 5, C. Meacham 1 1-3 3, Koetje 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 9-14 44.
HART (37) Noggle 2 1-2 5, Marvin 3 1-2 7, Copenhaver 1 0-0 2, VanAgtmael 0 2-2 2, Hovey 2 1-2 5, Boutell 3 2-4 10, Williamson 2 0-0 6. Totals 13 7-12 37.
Montague....14 7 8 15 — 44
Hart............. 5 16 6 10 — 37
Three-point goals — Montague 3 (B. Osborne, Flynn, K. Osborne), Hart 4 (Boutell 2, Williamson 2). Total fouls — Montague 10, Hart 13. JV score — Hart 40, Montague 32.