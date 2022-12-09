MONTAGUE — Thursday's Whitehall/Montague clash certainly didn't go according to plan, not after Wildcats' star Kendall Osborne went down with a knee injury just a few minutes into the game and did not return to the court. However, Montague was able to gather itself and gut out a physical 44-34 victory over its rival, moving to 2-0 in West Michigan Conference Lakes play (3-1 overall).

Osborne hit a three-pointer in the first couple of minutes and was injured soon after. She spent the rest of the game icing her knee or standing gingerly near the bench. Her teammates struggled at first without her, not making a field goal for over a quarter's worth of game time. Whitehall led most of the second quarter and took a 19-17 lead into the locker room.

"There is an adjustment period when you lose an all-state player like that," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "In the second quarter, they were trying to figure it out, just trying to adjust to not having one of their teammates on the floor. Once they figured out how to play together as a group, they settled down a little bit.

"The second part of that second quarter going into halftime and then coming out of halftime, we just felt, there's nothing to lose. Let's just go out and play ball, and that's what we did in the second half."

Montague surged early in the third quarter, scoring the first 11 points. Addison Pranger drilled a three-pointer to cap that run. The Wildcats went on to outscore Whitehall 16-4 in the quarter and held a 10-point lead going into the fourth.

Whitehall pushed back to start the fourth behind Onnyka Dempsey, who scored six quick points to cut the deficit to four, at 33-29.

"Onnyka Dempsey is a gamer," Vikes' assistant coach Emily MacArthur said. "She's one girl that we put our entire trust in offensively and defensively. She hit huge shots down the stretch and she was our point girl on the press. We started pressing at the end and she was relentless. She didn't let up. I don't think her girl got the ball."

Emma Peterson responded to Dempsey's one-woman rally, though, by squaring up and knocking down a three-pointer, her only one of the game. Whitehall never did get as close as four again.

Peterson was the player who it fell to to be the Wildcats' offensive lynchpin with Osborne out. She rose to the challenge, running the offense and getting to the free throw line. She hit 14-of-22 free throws on the night, totaling 21 points. She also had five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

"I've played in some games where you have to calm it down, and we really did just have to calm it down and take control of the game," Peterson said.

Peterson was prepared for Whitehall's physical defense and for her new role in part because Thaler himself often guards her in practice.

"When she gets in these situations, she's prepared for it," Thaler said. "I set my players up for success. I want to put them in situations where they're going to succeed. I feel pretty confident if Emma has the ball."

Peterson had some help from Pranger, who canned another big trey later in the game and totaled eight points as well as nine rebounds. Should Osborne's injury keep her out, Pranger certainly looked like a player who can step in and deliver on both ends of the court.

"She played a big role for us tonight," Thaler said. "She's only a sophomore. I've got sophomores on this team that are eager to show what they can do, and we had a couple of them step up for us tonight."

The first half was a free throw parade, as Montague entered the double bonus late in the first quarter. MacArthur said the Vikings will have to work on their defensive positioning because the same issue bedeviled them in a loss to Grant Monday.

"There's definitely things that we can tune up on our defense," MacArthur said. "I think that we play a really aggressive, high-pace, high-pressure defense. We've got to move our feet. We can't lean in when their girls are shooting. But we expect them to play with high pressure."

Haylee Schwarz grabbed 11 rebounds for the Wildcats. Dempsey led Whitehall with 15 points.

Thaler said Osborne's injury "didn't look great", but said the team will take a "day-by-day approach" and be optimistic. Thursday's win certainly created some optimism that the Wildcats have more to lean on than just their all-state star.

"It was just great to see those girls battle through adversity," Thaler said. "In my young career, I am most proud about this victory because of what they had to battle. They went through a lot tonight. They could have easily packed it in and said that they were going to, I guess, sit out the rest of the game, but they battled for one of their friends and one of their teammates and that's what basketball's about."

WHITEHALL (34) Carnes 2 0-2 4, Zamojcin 2 0-2 4, TenBrink 1 0-0 2, Dempsey 4 5-8 15, Ringler 0 1-3 1, Ferris 2 2-2 6, Daggett 1 0-2 2. Totals 12 8-19 34.

MONTAGUE (44) Peterson 3 14-22 21, Schwarz 1 3-10 5, Osborne 1 0-0 3, Smith 1 0-2 2, King 1 0-0 2, Bultema 0 2-2 2, Pranger 3 0-0 8. Totals 10 20-40 44.

Whitehall.....8 11 4 11 — 34

Montague....7 10 16 11 — 44

Three-point goals — Whitehall 2 (Dempsey 2), Montague 4 (Peterson, Osborne, Pranger 2). Total fouls — Whitehall 27, Montague 21. Fouled out — Zamojcin, TenBrink, Dempsey, Ferris. JV score — Montague 54, Whitehall 17.