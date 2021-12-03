Montague broke open a close game with a dominating fourth quarter Friday night and earned a 52-35 win over Oakridge to open West Michigan Conference play.

The 'Cats (2-0, 1-0 WMC) led by just three going into the fourth, but scored the first eight points of the quarter and outscored the Eagles 22-8 overall in the frame.

"We came away with a great win against a well coached and gritty Oakridge team," Wildcats' coach Nick Thaler said.

Kendall Osborne had a big game for Montague, scoring 19 points, passing out nine assists and pulling in seven rebounds. Haylee Schwarz had 12 points, and Claire Meacham added 11, with 10 boards.

