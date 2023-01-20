MONTAGUE — Montague has struggled to get much going of late without the services of injured Kendall Osborne and Britta Johnson, but Thursday night saw a Wildcats team playing its best against the best.

Facing last year's West Michigan Conference champion Hart team, Montague started out strong and kept swinging until the final moments, losing a valiant 45-41 battle to the Pirates.

"We're trying to get to a place where we want to get to, as far as the postseason and just getting better," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "We took a positive step in that direction tonight. Our girls played hard tonight."

It wasn't until Hart hit three free throws in the final four seconds of game time that it was able to secure a win over the undermanned Wildcats (7-5), who played aggressive and sound defense against the multitalented Pirates.

It started right from the opening tip-off. The Wildcats allowed just two points to Hart in the first quarter and Addison Pranger scored seven straight points to make it a 9-2 Montague game. Pranger later drilled a three-pointer to keep the Wildcats ahead at halftime, 20-15, and led all scorers with 15 points in all.

Thaler said Pranger is a tireless worker, noting that she had been getting shots up mere hours prior to the game, and is getting more and more confident on the floor.

"She listens to the coaching staff, the things that we tell her to do, whether it's in a game situation or some things that we can see that she can utilize in games," Thaler said. "You can see it in how she plays. She's got a lot of confidence when she's in the game."

Hart inevitably surged back and grabbed the lead in the third quarter. Pranger briefly put the 'Cats back ahead, 27-26, in the third before Hart ended the frame on an 8-0 run.

The story, though, didn't end there either, as Montague wouldn't allow the Pirates to pull away. Needing defensive stops to get back in the game, Montague forced several turnovers in the press, and if not for a couple of missed driving layups would have grabbed the lead. As it was, an Emma Peterson free throw got the Wildcats back to within a point in the final seconds, 42-41.

However, Hart made enough free throws to hang on, and the Wildcats' last gasp was a turnover on a long inbounds pass.

"I felt like we just turned it over a couple too many times in the second half, but I'm proud of our team for kind of sticking in there," Thaler said.

The coach said a lot of recent practice time has been spent putting up shots. With only a month-plus left in the regular season, practices are now more focused on staying game-ready than going hard or implementing a lot of new things.

"We're making a lot of shots in practice, and I think you kind of saw wrinkles of that tonight where the ball was falling this time, instead of in previous games where it wasn't going in the hoop," Thaler said. "I think that's a good confidence boost for a team once you see the ball go through a couple times. It gets a little bigger, and more players get more aggressive going to the basket."

In addition to Pranger's 15 points, Peterson added eight. Haylee Schwarz pulled down nine rebounds and flew around defensively.

HART (45) Hicks 4 4-6 13, VanAgtmael 4 1-2 9, Hovey 3 2-5 10, Boutell 3 5-7 11, Rockwell 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 12-22 45.

MONTAGUE (41) E. Peterson 2 1-2 6, Schwarz 4 0-0 8, A. Peterson 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 0-2 4, Bultema 1 0-0 2, Pranger 6 1-3 15, Cederquist 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 4-9 41.

Hart.............2 13 19 11 — 45

Montague....9 11 7 14 — 41

Three-point goals — Hart 3 (Hicks, Hovey 2), Montague 3 (E. Peterson, Pranger 2). Total fouls — Hart 13, Montague 16. Technical foul — E. Peterson. Fouled out — E. Peterson. JV score — Hart 48, Montague 38.