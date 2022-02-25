MONTAGUE — Montague faced a gut-check Thursday night in its regular-season finale at home against Shelby, but the Wildcats rose to the challenge and delivered a 42-39 win.
Trailing most of the game, Montague (16-4, 12-2 West Michigan Conference) made several big plays down the stretch on both ends of the court, ending the game on a 12-1 scoring run. Kendall Osborne, who had a team-high 14 points, scored five straight in 36 seconds to slice a 39-32 deficit to 39-37, and on the next possession, Haylee Schwarz displayed confidence by firing up a trey and drilling it.
"It's definitely a momentum shot, I'd say," Montague coach Nick Thaler wryly said of the shot, which hit off the backboard and in. "Lucky for us, the bank was open a little later tonight...I do think at that moment it was a heat check. We had a lot of momentum on our side."
The Wildcats hit only two of their last six free throw attempts - and 8-of-22 for the game - but were able to chase down a couple of key offensive rebounds on the misses to keep Shelby from getting a chance to tie it up in the final seconds. That was no accident, Thaler said.
"That's another thing we practice," Thaler said. "We steal (a) drill from Michigan State. We're obviously not wearing football pads or helmets or going at that intensity, but the girls do battle at boxing out, getting position in certain spots with the rebounding system we run, and it pays off in the end because we put a lot of pressure on teams to consistently box out."
The first half, particularly the second quarter, was a game of runs. Shelby led 10-7 after one before Montague scored four straight points to go ahead. Then the Tigers stormed back with 11 straight points before Montague scored six straight. Shelby's Kendall Zoulek then hit a buzzer-beating three to end the quarter.
At the time, Zoulek had 16 points. She ended the game still sitting on that number.
"In the second half I thought we did a really nice job guarding Zoulek," Thaler said. "She's a great player and she got going in the first half. We made an adjustment and got the job done."
Despite that, Shelby was able to keep the Wildcats at bay until that final surge, getting four straight quick points to go up 38-30 in the fourth before Montague's comeback. Thaler credited his team's depth in part for the win, noting that Shelby had only six players take the court.
"I thought Shelby played really well," Thaler said. "They played hard the whole game, even being kind of shorthanded tonight with some players out. They played really hard."
District play begins next week, and Thaler said the team needs to focus on getting back to doing "the little things" well. The Wildcats were doing them early in the season, but the coach felt that's fallen off a bit of late. With the Wildcats a top seed and co-favorite in the district tournament (with Spring Lake), the time is now to return to form.
"They all have this bar they've set so high for themselves," Thaler said. "A lot of times in the game of basketball, it's not just about stats. You have to go out and impact the game with force. To different people, force looks like different things. To me it looks like, you have to go out there and compete...Maybe we were just looking ahead to districts, I'm not sure, but we've got to be ready to play every night."
SHELBY (39) Schultz 4 5-5 13, Lee 1 0-1 2, Olmstead 4 0-0 8, Zoulek 5 4-6 16. Totals 14 9-12 39.
MONTAGUE (42) Peterson 3 1-4 10, Dyer 0 1-3 1, Osborne 5 1-4 14, Schwarz 3 0-0 7, Smith 0 0-1 0, M. Meacham 0 2-6 2, C. Meacham 3 3-4 9. Totals 14 8-22 42.
Shelby.........10 14 8 7 — 39
Montague.... 7 10 9 16 — 42
Three-point goals — Shelby 2 (Zoulek 2), Montague 7 (Peterson 3, Osborne 3, Schwarz). Total fouls — Shelby 19, Montague 16. Fouled out — Olmstead. JV score — Montague 55, Shelby 24.