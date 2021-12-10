Montague gutted out a hard-fought 38-35 win Thursday night at Mason County Central, riding a strong defense to the win.
"I thought that we did an outstanding job of protecting the paint," Wildcats' coach Nick Thaler said. "We gave up only three field goals to 6-4 Wren Nelson,, and those three baskets were not easy for her to get...Our guards did a great job of pressuring the basketball and making it difficult for them to get into an offensive rhythm."
The Wildcats trailed much of the game, but hung tough with that defense. Claire Meacham made some clutch plays for Montague and ended with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Emma Dyer knocked down 3-of-4 free throw attempts in the final minute to seal the win.
Kendall Osborne didn't do much scoring but had a huge impact in the win, with 11 assists and eight rebounds. Maddie Meacham had 10 boards.
"Great win for us in a tough environment," Thaler said. "We really had to grind this one out against a good team."
MONTAGUE (38) Peterson 0 1-2 1, Dyer 2 3-6 8, Osborne 1 0-2 2, Schwarz 2 0-0 4, M. Meacham 1 1-3 3, C. Meacham 7 4-5 18, Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 9-17 38.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (35) Quigley 1 0-0 2, Petersen 2 1-4 6, Weinert 5 1-1 13, Lyon 1 0-2 2, Nelson 4 2-2 10, Steiger 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 4-9 38.
Montague.....11 5 8 14 — 38
Mason Co....12 4 12 7 — 35
Three-point goals — Montague 1 (Dyer), Mason Co. Central 3 (Petersen, Weinert 2). Total fouls — Montague 12, Mason Co. Central 18. Fouled out — Mason Co. Central: Banks. JV score — Mason Co. Central 42, Montague 24.