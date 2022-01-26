A fourth-quarter scoring explosion carried Montague past Oakridge in a tough West Michigan Conference game Tuesday, 56-44.
The Wildcats (8-3, 6-1 WMC) trailed by three points going into the final quarter, but went for 24 points in those eight minutes to seize the win.
"We still have not put a complete game together," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "I thought our defense struggled in some areas that we normally are successful in. On the bright side, it was great seeing our girls get to the basket and earn an opportunity from the foul line."
Claire Meacham had a double-double for Montague, with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Emma Dyer scored a team-high 11 points. Kendall Osborne had eight points, seven assists and seven boards, and Emma Peterson also scored eight points.