MONTAGUE — A strong defensive showing for Montague led the Wildcats to a 50-39 victory over Mason County Central Thursday night.
Defense is something head coach Nick Thaler prides himself on, citing his team’s effort on that side of the court as their biggest strength thus far. Despite facing one of the tallest forwards in the conference in MCC’s 6-3 Wren Nelson, the Wildcats were able to limit her effectiveness.
“Defensively I think we were phenomenal,” Thaler said. “We did a lot of the things we work on in practice really well and were able to make some adjustments scheme wise. The girls have really bought in trying to get better. We pride ourselves on the defensive side.
“We went full front which is something you almost have to do against girls of [Nelson’s] size. Obviously she struggles in certain situations, so we tried to get her in situations where she’d have to make decisions.”
The opening quarter was the Wildcats’ strongest output offensively, as sophomore Kendall Osborne drained back-to-back three point shots to give her squad a 15-9 lead heading to the second.
Osborne (18 points) was Montague’s leading scorer on the night, often finding a way to spark the offense despite several lulls in scoring. It seemed the Wildcats came out flat at the start of the final three quarters, before turning it on in the final two minutes of each.
“We didn’t really try to adjust much on offense, we just weren’t making our shots,” Thaler said. “Tonight was a step in the right direction offensively. We clicked a little bit better on that side and if we can continue to build on that while making our shots, we’re going to be a scary team at the end of the year.”
The final quarter was a frustrating one for the Wildcat offense, scoring just seven points and making just 2-of-8 free throw shots. Luckily MCC faced its own struggles, allowing Montague to secure the victory.
Claire Meacham supplemented Osborne's 18 points with 14 of her own, and also grabbed seven rebounds.
Now standing at 9-3 overall and 7-1 in the West Michigan Conference, the win will go a long way in helping the WIldcats make a push for ownership of the WMC.
“We’ve been playing really good basketball, we just haven’t played a full game yet,” Thaler said. “We’re getting close to the postseason now and we have some goals we still want to accomplish. Getting better is what we’re focused on for now.”
MASON CO. CENTRAL (39) Quigley 0 1-2 1, Green 0 0-1 0, Banks 2 4-4 9, Peterson 0 2-2 2, Weinert 2 0-1 4, Nelson 7 1-4 15, Steiger 2 3-4 8. Totals 13 11-18 39.
MONTAGUE (50) Dyer 1 0-0 2, Stark 2 1-4 7, Osborne 6 3-4 18, Schwarz 1 2-4 4, M.Meacham 2 1-4 5, C.Meacham 5 4-7 14. Totals 17 11-23 50.
Mason Co.... 9 12 10 8 — 39
Montague....15 12 12 11 — 50
Three-point goals—Mason Co. Central 2 (Banks, Steiger), Montague 5 (Stark 2, Osborne 3). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 21, Montague 21. JV score — Montague 41, Mason Co. Central 38.