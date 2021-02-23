MONTAGUE — Montague routed Ravenna Tuesday in West Michigan Conference action, 56-24, to go to 5-0 on the year and in the WMC.
The game was never in doubt, as the Wildcats led 12-3 after a quarter and 27-10 at halftime.
Wildcat forwards Andie Zamojcin and Ally Hall both hit double figures in scoring, with Zamojcin going for 13 points and Hall adding 10. Hall also had seven boards. Kendall Osborne had eight points, as well as five rebounds and four steals, and Braquelle Osborne had five assists.
RAVENNA (24) Lemkie 1 1-2 4, Gillard 1 2-2 4, Kilbourne 1 1-1 3, Mabrito 2 2-3 6, Crowley 3 0-0 7. Totals 8 6-8 24.
MONTAGUE (56) Zamojcin 6 1-1 13, Dyer 0 0-2 0, Stark 1 0-0 3, Hall 3 4-7 10, B. Osborne 1 2-2 5, Flynn 2 0-0 6, Metcalf 1 0-0 3, K. Osborne 4 0-2 8, C. Meacham 1 2-2 4, Koetje 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 9-16 56.
Ravenna...... 3 7 4 10 — 24
Montague....12 15 16 13 — 56
Three-point goals — Ravenna 2 (Lemkie, Crowley), Montague 5 (Stark, B. Osborne, Flynn 2, Metcalf). Total fouls — Ravenna 10, Montague 10. JV score — Montague 30, Ravenna 18.