WHITEHALL — Whitehall again struggled offensively Thursday night against rival Montague, managing only four points in one stretch of 15-plus minutes in a 38-25 Wildcats' win that kept Montague in position to compete for the West Michigan Conference title.
The game took place amid a serious backdrop, as both teams wore warmup shirts in support of Whitehall freshman Ava Vanderstelt. Vanderstelt, a JV player for the Vikings, is in serious condition at DeVos Children's Hospital and has been since last weekend.
"It's been a long week for this school," Whitehall coach Derek Westerlund said. "It's been tough. It's been emotional. It's been draining in a lot of ways for the JV and the varsity teams. I'm sure that contributed a little bit to our flatness...It's been three or four days of a lot of praying and being together and a lot of sadness. We're pulling for her."
"As a community, we are here for them and we send our prayers to that family," Wildcats' coach Nick Thaler added. "Emotionally, I can't put into words what they are going through as a school and community but they should know we will be here to support them through a difficult time."
On the court, Whitehall (7-9, 5-5 WMC) got off to a terrific start. Consecutive first-quarter possessions yielded a three-point play by Charley Klint and a trey by Lola Buckner, helping stake the Vikes to a 10-6 lead. Kendall Osborne hit a three late in the quarter, but Whitehall still led 12-11.
However, the Viking offense, which has had its struggles all year, hit another dry spell in the second quarter, not scoring a point as Montague (11-3, 8-1 WMC) went ahead. Osborne had 11 first-half points, although Thaler said her contributions go well beyond scoring.
"She does so much more than just score," Thaler said. "She had five rebounds, five assists, three steals, she doesn't foul a lot. She's stuffing the stat sheet."
Montague's defense continued to dominate in the second half. Haylee Schwarz, Emma Dyer and Britta Johnson took their turns surrounding Whitehall star Charley Klint and held her to seven points. Thaler said he believed it may be the first time all season Klint hasn't scored in double digits.
"We've really buckled in on the defensive end of the court," Thaler said. "You can see that when you watch us play."
Whitehall did manage five points in the final minute of the third, but couldn't keep that momentum going into the final quarter as the Wildcats worked the clock.
The Viking offense had been better of late, scoring at least 40 points in four straight games. Starting point guard Onnyka Dempsey being out likely hurt Whitehall, but Westerlund said the team needs to gain confidence with the ball and not rely too much on Klint.
"She does everything for us - rebounds, steals - but you've got to have a couple other kids chip in eight or 10 points to beat a good team like this," Westerlund said. "Sometimes it feels like we're just looking for (Klint), and if she doesn't get it, the other people are just standing around. It's just about executing and gaining that confidence. We'll always be in games because of our defense, but we've got to find a way to score."
With only one league loss, Montague remained just a game behind Hart, which beat the Wildcats by a point in their first meeting. The teams will play again Feb. 17 in a game that should decide the WMC title.
"We kind of control our own destiny," Thaler said. "The girls made some goals at the beginning of the year about what our season may look like, and they felt they were kind of getting overlooked. That kind of puts a chip on their shoulder. The last game with Hart was contested pretty well. I know they're itching to play us again and we're itching to play them again too."
Osborne didn't score in the second half, but her 11 points still led all scorers. Meacham had 10 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double in a row. Klint and Marissa Strandberg each had seven points for Whitehall.
MONTAGUE (38) Peterson 1 1-2 3, Dyer 2 1-4 6, Osborne 5 0-0 11, Schwarz 1 0-0 2, Trevino 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-1 2, M. Meacham 1 0-0 2, C. Meacham 3 4-8 10. Totals 15 6-15 38.
WHITEHALL (25) Carnes 0 0-2 0, Buckner 1 0-0 3, Strandberg 2 3-3 7, Ferris 2 0-0 4, Coron 2 0-0 4, Klint 2 3-3 7. Totals 9 6-8 25.
Montague....11 8 14 5 — 38
Whitehall.....12 0 9 4 — 25
Three-point goals — Montague 2 (Dyer, Osborne), Whitehall 1 (Buckner). Total fouls — Montague 12, Whitehall 12. JV score — Montague 36, Whitehall 4.