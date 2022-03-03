Montague struggled mightily on offense for most of Wednesday's district semifinal game at Oakridge, but the Wildcats did enough late to hold off a tough challenge, 41-35, and reach Friday's district finals against Spring Lake.
"Survive and advance," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "We are excited to have an opportunity to play for a district championship."
Montague shot just 6-of-32 from the field in the first half of the game, although it managed to hold a 15-12 lead at halftime anyway. The game remained close throughout the second half, and Oakridge had the ball down four in the final minute before Claire Meacham sealed the win with a steal and basket.
Kendall Osborne led the Wildcats with 10 points, and Meacham and Emma Peterson each added eight. Meacham also had 11 rebounds.