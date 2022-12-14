Down a slew of players, including top scorer Kendall Osborne, due to injury or illness, Montague never had much of a chance Tuesday night against West Michigan Conference Lakes-leading Ludington, losing 49-18.

"They play large minutes for us so that makes for a long night," Montague coach Nick Thaler said of the unavailable players. "You will have these games. We just need to learn from it, yes, sometimes burn the film, and move on."

The Wildcat offense simply could not get untracked, scoring only seven first-half points. Montague did what it could defensively, but Ludington's lead continued to grow throughout the night.

Ella King led Montague (3-2, 2-1 WMC Lakes) with six points and four rebounds. Emma Peterson added five points and four boards.

MONTAGUE (18) E. Peterson 2 1-2 5, B. Johnson 1 1-2 3, A. Peterson 0 0-1 0, Smith 1 0-2 2, King 3 0-2 6, Cederquist 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 2-9 18.

LUDINGTON (49) Kline 3 0-0 8, Skiba 1 0-0 2, Jeruzal 2 0-0 4, McKinley 2 2-2 8, Meysar 0 1-2 1, Lynn 3 4-4 10, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Laird 5 4-5 14. Totals 17 11-13 49.

Montague.... 5 2 6 5 — 18

Ludington....11 15 9 14 — 49

Three-point goals — Ludington 4 (Kline 2, McKinley 2). Total fouls — Montague 16, Ludington 14. JV score – Ludington 36, Montague 25.