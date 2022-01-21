NORTON SHORES — Montague could only limit Western Michigan Christian star Kyla Wiersema so long, and her third-quarter explosion carried the Warriors to a 55-40 win in the teams' non-conference matchup Thursday night.
The Wildcats (7-3) trailed by only six at halftime, 25-19, despite struggling with WMC's superior size and with shooting. An opening appeared to be there to steal a win.
WMC, though, closed that opening, going inside early and often for buckets against the Wildcats' post players. After forcing a quick timeout when they scored two quick baskets to open the third, the Warriors didn't let up.
"We knew coming into the game that obviously you have to stop (Wiersema)," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "She's a great player. We tried everything to stop her, whether it was fronting in the post, playing behind and doubling, but it seems like the ball just wasn't bouncing our way tonight."
Wiersema, who was all-state honorable mention a year ago, had 10 points in the third quarter alone and a game-high 26 in all. She and sister Maddie, who had 13 points of her own, overwhelmed Montague's forwards with their size and tenacity.
"They've got a lot of length," Thaler said. "We don't see a lot of length like that in our conference, so obviously when you play against it it's different than if you practice against it and (try to) simulate it...It's definitely a challenge for us. We definitely needed something like this to kind of punch us in the face to get us going into the second half of our conference season."
Montague hung in there early despite a couple of WMC scoring runs. Kendall Osborne hit a three-pointer late in the first quarter to stop an 8-0 run by WMC, and Ana Trevino ended a 9-0 run in the second with a jumper, but the Wildcats weren't able to sustain the offense needed to keep up. Even Kyla Wiersema picking up her fourth foul less than halfway through the third quarter didn't slow down the Warriors, who swarmed the paint for offensive rebounds and didn't allow Montague to do the same.
Osborne led Montague with 12 points and Trevino added eight.
Thaler said his team was focused in the first half but was thrown off by the quick start to the third by WMC. The Wildcats were able to have some defensive success running a full-court press later in the game, which was a positive sign.
"I felt like in the first half we were engaged mentally in what we were trying to do, and in the third quarter we just kind of lost our focus a little bit," Thaler said. "From there on we're playing from behind so we have to press and try to create turnovers, which I think we were able to do. That's obviously a plus for us going forward, knowing we can do some stuff full-court defensively."
Montague dives back into WMC play next week after a week away from it when the 'Cats host Mason County Central.
MONTAGUE (40) Peterson 2 0-0 4, Dyer 0 2-3 2, Osborne 5 0-0 12, Schwarz 0 2-2 2, Trevino 4 0-0 8, Smith 1 1-2 4, M. Meacham 1 2-6 4, C. Meacham 1 1-2 3, Johnson 0 1-4 1. Totals 14 9-19 40.
WESTERN MICH. CHRISTIAN (55) Folkema 2 2-2 6, M. Wiersema 5 3-4 13, Mast 2 1-2 5, Daggett 1 2-3 5, K. Wiersema 9 8-15 26. Totals 19 16-26 55.
Montague.......... 8 11 7 14 — 40
WM Christian....11 14 20 10 — 55
Three-point goals — Montague 3 (Osborne 2, Smith), Western Mich. Christian 1 (Daggett). Total fouls — Montague 19, Western Mich. Christian 15. Fouled out — JV score — Montague 39, Western Mich. Christian 31.